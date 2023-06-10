Actor Bheeman Raghu quits BJP, set to join CPI(M)

Kozhikode: Popular Mollywood actor Bheeman Raghu, who had contested as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the last state Assembly polls, has quit the party and joined Communist Party of India (Marxist) {CPI(M)}. A few days back, the actor had stated that he will no longer contest for the BJP as he was not interested in the party’s politics.

In the 2016 elections, he contested from Pathanapuram in Kollam and came third. Bheeman Raghu contested against actor, sitting MLA and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar and actor Jagadish. Raghu said that he will meet with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and hold talks after the latter returns from abroad, reported Mathrubhumi. ‘I have faced a lot of unpleasant experiences from the BJP leadership in the state. I went through several difficulties during the election period. I did not receive an opportunity to reach out and work amidst the people’, Raghu said.

‘I am a person who loves to engage in political activities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is someone I admire a lot. I have always lauded his works. He has been doing numerous good deeds for Kerala and I would like to be a part of it’, he added. Earlier this week, director Malayalam Rajasenan had also quit BJP and joined the CPM alleging that the BJP’s state leadership did not give him enough consideration as an artist or as a party worker.