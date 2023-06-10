Food to eat during Menstruation period

Eating a healthy and balanced diet during your period can help reduce inflammation, bloating, and other menstrual symptoms. Here are some foods to eat during your period:

1. Fruits and vegetables: These foods are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which can help reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

2. Whole grains: Whole grains are high in fiber and can help regulate blood sugar levels, which can help reduce mood swings and fatigue.

3. Lean protein: Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, and tofu can help reduce inflammation and provide energy.

4. Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are high in healthy fats, fiber, and protein, which can help reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

5. Water-rich foods: Foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and celery are high in water, which can help reduce bloating and water retention.

6. Herbal tea: Herbal teas like ginger tea, chamomile tea, and peppermint tea can help reduce menstrual cramps and improve digestion.

It is important to stay hydrated and eat a balanced diet during your period to help reduce symptoms and improve overall health.