Gujarat ATS apprehends 4 ISIS operatives in Porbandar, thwarting possible terror plot

In a significant operation conducted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police, four individuals associated with the Islamic State (IS) have been successfully apprehended in Porbandar, a coastal town. This accomplishment comes after the effective dismantling of a terrorist module linked to the notorious group.

Among the four arrested individuals is Sumera, a woman from Surat, while another person believed to be connected to the IS module is currently evading capture, as confirmed by the police.

The suspects, identified as active members of the IS module, had intentions of fleeing and formally joining the terrorist organization. Authorities have revealed that over the past year, these individuals had been engaging in regular communication and were reportedly influenced by their handlers based in Pakistan, leading to their radicalization.

Under the leadership of DIG Deepan Bhadran and SP Sunil Joshi, the crackdown on the IS module was initiated on Friday. The ATS had been meticulously monitoring the activities of the apprehended individuals for an extended period, gathering comprehensive evidence against them. The operation is currently ongoing.

This recent success in Porbandar is reminiscent of a previous incident in 2017 when the Gujarat ATS arrested two suspected IS terrorists, who were reportedly siblings planning to carry out a series of bombings targeting religious sites across the state. The arrests took place in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, underscoring the authorities’ continuous efforts to safeguard the region from potential terror threats.