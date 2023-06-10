Sharad Pawar names Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as NCP’s working presidents

In a momentous development, veteran statesman Sharad Pawar took a significant step by appointing Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday. This pivotal announcement was made during the grand commemoration of the party’s 25th anniversary, marking its establishment in 1999 under the leadership of Pawar and P A Sangma.

The declaration unfolded in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure within the NCP. Just last month, Sharad Pawar had tendered his resignation from the party’s presidency, triggering passionate protests from party members and other political leaders.

Responding to Pawar’s resignation, an NCP panel was formed to deliberate on the matter. On May 5, the panel firmly rejected his resignation and implored him to continue serving as the party president. This decision reinforced Pawar’s position within the NCP and solidified the party’s determination to move forward under his leadership.