BJP MP Brij Bhushan reaffirms intent to run for Kaisarganj seat

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, currently facing sexual harassment allegations, announces his intention to run for the Kaisarganj seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During a rally, Singh avoided addressing the wrestlers’ protest and instead targeted the Congress over various issues. Singh remains defiant despite the ongoing police investigation and statements from over 200 individuals.

The protesting wrestlers accuse him of pressuring victims and demand action by June 15. Singh denies the allegations, attributing them to a conspiracy by Congress leaders. He also criticizes the Congress for the Partition, 1962 China conflict, Emergency, and anti-Sikh riots. Singh praises Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, expressing confidence in BJP’s return to power in 2024.

The rally touches on topics such as the Ram Temple, Ayodhya case, surgical strikes, and COVID-19 vaccine skepticism. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav commends the Modi-Yogi Adityanath government, highlighting the Agnipath scheme’s impact on youth. Despite the ongoing controversy, Singh postponed his rally temporarily due to the police investigation.