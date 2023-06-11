Coastal states of India are taking necessary precautions with Cyclone Biparjoy intensifying

As Cyclone Biparjoy gains strength, the coastal states of India are taking necessary measures and preparing themselves for its impact. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed response teams to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected regions.

The western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and other coastal areas in India are on high alert as meteorologists warn of an intensifying cyclonic storm approaching from the Arabian Sea.

To prepare for Cyclone Biparjoy, fishing communities have been instructed to suspend their operations for the next five days in the eastern and central Arabian Sea, as well as along the Indian Saurastra and Kutch region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified Biparjoy as a “very severe storm.” As of 08:30 am IST on Saturday, the cyclone was located approximately 620 kilometers (385.25 miles) west-southwest of Mumbai.

According to the IMD, the storm is expected to further intensify and gradually move north-northeast over the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kerala and the coastal Karnataka region over the next three days. The arrival of monsoon rains in Kerala has been delayed due to the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy.

In Gujarat, 13 coastal districts, including South Gujarat, the Saurashtra peninsula, and Kutch, have been placed on high alert.

Authorities in Gujarat have assured their preparedness to handle any situation. Kamal Dayani, the additional chief secretary in the state revenue department, stated that they are fully prepared. The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the districts expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Precautionary measures, such as the removal of unstable structures like hoardings, have been implemented, and the electricity department is on standby to address any potential power supply disruptions.