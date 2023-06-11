Know how uterine fibroids affect fertility

Fibroids, also known as uterine fibroids, are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They are quite common and affect women of reproductive age. The chances of getting affected increases with age. Fibroids are usually benign but they can affect a woman’s fertility.

Here is how fibroids can affect fertility:

1. Change in Uterine Shape: Fibroids can alter the shape of the uterus, which can interfere with the implantation of a fertilized egg. The distortion of the uterine wall can cause the embryo to implant in an irregular position, or it may not implant at all.

2. Block the Fallopian Tubes: Fibroid can block the movement of sperm to the egg, reducing the chances of fertilization.

3. Interfere with Blood Supply: Fibroids can also interfere with blood supply to the uterus, which can hinder the development of a fetus.