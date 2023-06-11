Zomato withdraws its advertisement on recycling trash following complaints over how it depicted a Dalit character

Zomato, an Indian online food delivery service, decided to remove its advertisement on recycling trash after receiving complaints regarding its depiction of a Dalit character. Dalits, a historically marginalized community in India formerly known as “untouchables,” raised concerns about the portrayal in the Zomato commercial for World Environment Day.

The character, representing recycled rubbish, was featured in the video. Zomato acknowledged the unintentional harm caused to some communities and took down the advertisement. Actor Aditya Lakhia, known for his role as Kachra (meaning “garbage”) in the 2001 Bollywood film Lagaan, appeared in the ad, as reported by the BBC.

Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, tells the story of peasants challenging their British rulers to a cricket match to avoid a burdensome tax. The film received an Oscar nomination and was recognized by Time magazine as one of the top 25 sports films ever made. Kachra, the character played by Lakhia, is initially ostracized and considered disabled until he contributes significantly to his team’s unexpected victory.

Zomato’s advertisement showcased the figure playing with recycled goods like a lamp, table, paper, and watering can, aiming to highlight the company’s commitment to waste recycling.

Bollywood director Neeraj Ghaywan condemned Zomato for airing a “repulsive” ad, referring to “Kachra from Lagaan” as one of the most dehumanizing depictions of Dalits in cinema.

Radha Khan, a development expert, expressed concern in The Indian Express, stating that using a Dalit character shown as recycled trash is highly problematic and insensitive. Khan criticized the corporate boardrooms and ad agencies for lacking diversity and understanding in depicting marginalized and socially-ostracized groups.

Following the backlash, there were calls on social media to boycott Zomato. Communications strategist Karthik Srinivasan pointed out that Zomato attempted wordplay with “kachra” but failed to consider the potential dehumanizing portrayal of the character performing menial tasks.

Zomato promptly removed the advertisement from all its social media platforms.