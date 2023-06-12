Chennai to host Squash World Cup 2023 from tomorrow

Chennai: Chennai will host the Squash world cup championship 2023. The event will begin from tomorrow, June 13 to 17 June. The Tournament will be held at Express Mall. The last edition of the World Cup was played in Chennai in 2011.

Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna will represent India in the tournament. India will participate along with Hongkong, Japan, Malaysia, Egypt, South Africa, Australia, and Colombia. There will be a round-robin pool stage followed by a knockout stage.