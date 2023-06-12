CM Shinde arranges meeting in Srinagar with members of shiv Sena from 15 states

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, met with Shiv Sena functionaries from 15 states in Srinagar, Kashmir. Shinde encouraged them to collaborate with the government alliance Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to expand the Shiv Sena’s base during the meeting on Sunday. According to a statement from Shinde’s office, office-bearers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, among others, attended the conference in Srinagar.

The Maharashtra government, led by Shinde, will finish a year in office later this month. Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, causing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to collapse. Shinde and the rebel MPs then joined forces with the BJP to form a government, with Devendra Fadnavis serving as deputy chief minister. The Shinde-led faction has been given the ‘Shiv Sena’ party name and the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol by the Election Commission.