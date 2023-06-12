Harassed by police, UPSC aspirant commits suicide in UP’s Lucknow

Lucknow: A UPSC aspirant died by suicide allegedly after being harassed by three policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, the police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Ashish Kumar, was preparing for the UPSC examination in Lucknow. They said that in the suicide note, Ashish accused three police officers of ‘harassment’ and ‘falsely implicating’ him in a case. ‘He left behind a suicide note, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by the three policemen and was falsely implicated in a case, leaving him with no other option but to end his life’, officials said.

DCP West, Lucknow, Rahul Raj told ANI that the three officers have been transferred to police lines on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family members to ensure a fair probe in the matter. ‘A case of suicide by a person named Ashish Kumar has come to light in police station Rahimabad. His family have also given a suicide note to the police, in which the names of three policemen of Rahimabad police station are mentioned. ACP Malihabad has been instructed to investigate the matter and the suicide note will also be examined’, DCP said. He added, ‘All three policemen have been transferred to police lines so that the investigation can be conducted in a fair manner’. ‘We are further looking into the case’, he added.