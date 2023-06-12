PM Modi will host meeting to discuss the situation around Cyclone Biparjoy

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a meeting in the afternoon to examine the situation in relation to Cyclone Biparjoy. Fishing around Gujarat’s south and north shores has been banned, and authorities are evacuating people in seaside areas ahead of Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm near the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts on Monday.

According to officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka, over 1,300 residents have been relocated to safer areas so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its most recent bulletin that a “very severe cyclonic storm” with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kilometres per hour (kmph) and gusting to 150 kmph was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch as well as adjacent Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon on June 15.