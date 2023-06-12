Prime Video set June 23 as the global premiere date for Tiku Weds Sheru

The comedic drama “Tiku Weds Sheru” will have its global premiere on Prime Video on June 23. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in main roles. “Tiku Weds Sheru,” produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, is billed as the story of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who desire to make it big in Bollywood.

According to a press release, the film would be released exclusively in India and in 240 nations and territories around the world. Working as a creative producer on “Tiku Weds Sheru” was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for Kangana. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a very special film for me because it is Manikarnika Films’ first title. This was my first time as a producer, and I thoroughly loved the experience. My team and I are thrilled to be working with Prime Video to bring our film to audiences in 240 countries and territories around the world.”I hope the audience loves the film,” stated the actor-producer in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Prime Video’s president of India originals, stated that the company is excited to collaborate with Kangana’s production company on the comic drama about “dreams, passion, and transformation.” “Comedy dramas are a joy to watch; they take you through a roller coaster of emotions.” “With its carefully crafted characters, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment, but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion,” she said.