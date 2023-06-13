Investigation into Vidya’s phone records in fake certificate case by police

The police are set to examine the call records of K Vidya, the former SFI leader involved in forging an experience certificate from Maharaja’s College for a teaching job. The Agali police, responsible for the investigation, will specifically focus on Vidya’s phone conversation with the college management in Attappadi.

During the inquiry into the authenticity of Vidya’s document, the college authorities questioned her, prompting her to ask who had informed them that it was not genuine. When informed that it was the Maharaja’s College management, Vidya abruptly ended the call, stating she needed to verify the information.

The voice recording of the conversation has been submitted to the police as evidence. However, there are allegations that the investigation team tried to sabotage a crucial piece of evidence in the case—the CCTV images of Vidya arriving at Government College, Attappadi, for an interview for the guest lecturer position.

Initially, the police claimed that the CCTV images of Vidya were not available. However, following the principal’s challenge to this claim, they were compelled to change their stance and gather the key evidence by Monday evening.

The availability of the CCTV images was disputed when media personnel questioned the police officers. Initially, the officers stated that only images from six days were accessible. However, Principal Lalimol Varghese clarified that images from 12 days were present at the college, including those from June 2—the day of Vidya’s arrival.

The CCTV footage clearly shows Vidya arriving at the college in a car at 10:10 am, collecting a form from the office at 10:13 am, entering the interview hall as the fifth candidate at 10:26 am, and departing in the same car at 12:19 pm.

Although the police had visited the college previously, they had not collected the CCTV images. Inspector K Salim, leading the investigation, explained that they were misinformed by college officials, who claimed that only images from six days were available.

The police have recorded statements from Lalimol and the interview panel members. They plan to seek permission from the Palakkad Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday to record secret statements.

Vidya, who became a fugitive after a non-bailable case was filed against her, remains missing, and the police have been unsuccessful in locating her. There are criticisms that the police are intentionally delaying the proceedings due to Vidya’s application for anticipatory bail in the High Court.