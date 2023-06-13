Kim Jong Un commands North Koreans to quit committing suicide as number of suicides rises in act of treason

According to government officials who talked to Radio Free Asia, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave the order to local authorities to ban suicides after statistics revealed that the number was soaring.

It is challenging to determine the precise number of suicides in North Korea because the regime rarely provides commentary on the nation’s problems. However, according to a May estimate by the South Korean National Intelligence Service, the number of suicides had climbed by roughly 40% over the previous year.

Kim called suicide a ‘treason against socialism’ and an ‘act of treason.’ The order further stipulated that local government representatives would be held accountable for their failure to prevent suicides in their areas of responsibility.

The private suicide prevention order was given out during emergency meetings of the party committee leaders at the provincial, municipal, and county levels in each province, a representative from the northeastern province of North Hamgyong informed Radio Free Asia under the condition of anonymity.

The official also supplied statistics on suicide rates as well as instances of whole families taking their own lives. The official reportedly stated that those in attendance were ‘shocked’ by the reveal of suicide notes that were critical of the nation and its social structure.

Another unidentified official from the adjoining province of Ryanggang stated to Radio Free Asia that suicide was having a greater impact on the neighbourhood than starvation.

The official was described by Radio Free Asia as adding, ‘Despite the suicide-prevention policy ratified by the general secretary, the officials were not able to come up with an appropriate solution.’

The majority of suicides, according to the evidence we have, were brought on by extreme poverty and starvation.

Discussions at the gathering included vivid examples of suicide situations, including more instances in which entire families committed suicide.