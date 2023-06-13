SRK Responds to Fan’s Meal Query, Swiggy Delivers in Style

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter banter with Swiggy made waves, and the food delivery platform responded with a delightful surprise. Swiggy’s delivery executives paid a visit to his Mumbai bungalow, ‘Mannat,’ to deliver food personally.

During SRK’s AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked if he had eaten, to which SRK humorously replied, “Why, brother? Are you from Swiggy? Will you send the food over?” Swiggy didn’t miss a beat and tweeted, “We are from Swiggy, should we send you food?” Later, they shared a picture of their delivery executives outside SRK’s bungalow, captioned, “We are from Swiggy, and we have brought dinner.”

Twitter users had a field day with Swiggy’s response. In another witty response, when asked about his busy schedule, SRK replied, “Son, don’t tell me your own story. Go clean the house.” The interactions left fans entertained and amused.