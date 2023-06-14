BJP held ‘Maha Gherao’ at the state secretariat in Jaipur

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan BJP hosted a ‘Maha Gherao’ at the state secretariat in Jaipur to discuss corruption and document leaks during the Gehlot administration. These concerns are said to be crucial to the BJP’s attack on the ruling Congress ahead of the assembly elections. BJP workers and leaders battled with Jaipur police during the rally, resulting in water canons being fired at the protestors.

The BJP has gotten more enthused since the ED filed a case last week in the state’s paper leak case, which resulted in the arrest of 60 people by the state SOG, including an RPSC member appointed by CM Ashok Gehlot. The BJP State President CP Joshi and Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore organised a huge demonstration against the Congress government on the issue of paper leaks, corruption, and law and order in the state. BJP workers attempted to seize the government secretariat in Jaipur during the demonstration. Despite their efforts, the protesters were unable to breach the barricades.