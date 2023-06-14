Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled several trains today. The national transporter cancelled these trains as a powerful cyclone Biparjoy’ is moving closer to the Gujarat coast.According to IMD, Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on 14/06/2023:

Train No.22959 BRC – JAM Special Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023.

Train No.22960 JAM – BRC Special Cancelled on 14.06.2023,15.06.2023 and 16.06.2023

Train No.05809 NBQ – GHY Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05803 NBQ – GHY Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05804 GHY – NBQ Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15753 APDJ – GHY Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15754 GHY – APDJ Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15769 APDJ – LMG Intercity Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15770 APDJ – LMG Intercity Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05020 GHY – MNDP special Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No. 22483 Jodhpur – Gandhidham Express of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 22903 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Superfast Express of 14th June 2023

Train No. 19319 Veraval – Indore Mahamana of 14th June 2023

Train No. 22957 Ahmedabad – Veraval of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 19210 Okha – Bhavnagar Terminus Express of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Special of 14th June 2023

Train No. 22888 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on June 15, 2023 will be cancelled.

Train No. 22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on June 14, 2023, will be cancelled.

Train No. 22832 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam – Howrah Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing o­n June 16, 2023, will be cancelled.

Train No. 43101, Moore Market Complex – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:15 hrs is cancelled on 14th June 2023.

Train No. 43002, Avadi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:50 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 14th June 2023.

Train No. 43102, Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:20 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 14th June 2023.

Train No. 43004, Avadi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:00 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 14th June 2023.

Train No.22864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah JCO 14.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train No.12254 Bhagalpur – SMVT Bengaluru JCO 14.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train no. 05133/05134 (ARJ-JNU-ARJ) will be cancelled from JCO. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train no. 05143/05144 (ARJ-JNU-ARJ) will be cancelled from JCO. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train no. 05137/05138 (MAU-PRRB-MAU) will be cancelled from JCO. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train no. 05437/05438 (GCT-PYGS-GCT) will be cancelled from JCO. 05.06.23 to 19.06.23.

Train No.06531 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli MEMU Express JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train No.06533/ 06534 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – Kempegowda International Airport halt JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train Nos.06535/ 06536 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train Nos.06537/ 06538 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train Nos.06539/ 06540 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – Devanahalli JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower sharply

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on 14/06/2023:

Train no. 17310 Vasco-Da-Gama – Yesvantpur Express journey commences on 14/06/2023 will be partially cancelled between Tumkur – Yesvantpur duly short terminated at Tumkur.

Train no. 17309 Yesvantpur – Vasco-Da-Gama Express journey commences on 14.06.2023 & 15/06/2023 will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur – Tumkur and will originate from Tumkur at its scheduled departure time.

Train No.01413 Nizamabad – Pandharpur J.C.O 08.06.2023 to 14.06.2023 Partially Cancelled between Nizamabad – Mudkhed

Train No. 07337 SSS Hubballi – Guntakal Daily Passenger Special will be partially cancelled between Ballari and Guntakal from June 12 to 18, 2023.

Train No. 07338 Guntakal – SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will be partial cancelled between Guntakal and Ballari from June 12 to 18, 2023.

Train No. 19568 Okha – Tuticorin Vivek Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Okha – Ahmedabad o­n June 16, 2023.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 12.06.2023, 14.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.