Number of active covid cases decreased to 2148

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Wednesday, India has registered 120 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have reduced to 2,148 from 2,248. The death toll was at 5,31,892, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,93,080). According to the health ministry’s website, the countrywide recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,59,040, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.