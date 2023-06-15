Arunachal police introduced Mobile app for security of people

An official claimed that the police have rolled out a mobile application for the safety and security of the state’s population in an effort to give an online platform for the people of Arunachal Pradesh to file grievances in times of crisis. The ‘Arunpol’ programme features an emergency feature that allows users to easily contact a police station in an emergency, as well as access a variety of services, such as tenant verification and clearance certification, at their fingertips, he said. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled the app at the civil secretariat here.

During the occasion, he also flagged down a ‘Arun Pol Sewa’ car. Khandu said on Twitter, Launched ‘Arunpol’ App by which citizens can access a gamut of services like – police clearence certification, domestic help & tenant verifications, traffic services, and lost report – provided by Arunachal Pradesh police. Such initiatives will aid the administration in maintaining peace and order in the state, as well as ensuring transparency, responsiveness, and people-friendly policing, Khandu stated on the microblogging site. The civil secretariat flagged off the ‘Arun Pol Sewa Vehicle,’ which will raise awareness about the work done by the police to maintain law and order, as well as gather feedback from the public, Khandu stated. State Home Minister Bamang Felix stated that the mobile application will allow ordinary citizens to file complaints without having to visit a police station.