Biparjoy: All armed forces made necessary preparation to provide assistance

The Ministry of Defence stated that the armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard, had made essential preparations to assist the people of Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall on Thursday.

Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO and Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat, said on Thursday, “In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population in times of natural disaster, all armed forces, that is the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard, have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.” He further stated that, in response to the severe cyclonic storm in Gujarat, the Indian Army has sent more than 27 relief columns around the state. “The Indian Army has deployed over 27 relief columns across Gujarat, including Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidam, and the forward locations of Mandvi and Dwarka.” Army officials have also begun relief activities in collaboration with civil administration and NDRF units, according to a MoD spokesperson. In addition, he stated that “community kitchens and medical teams of the Indian Navy have been set up at Okha and Porbandar to provide food and relief materials to the affected people.”