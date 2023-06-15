Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty’s Home Robbed; 2 Held

In connection with a recent theft at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai police have taken two individuals into custody, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The theft, which occurred last week, reportedly involved the theft of valuable items from Shilpa Shetty’s home. Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Juhu police station, and an investigation was launched, the official confirmed. The probe team has detained two individuals in relation to the case, and their interrogation is currently underway.

Shilpa Shetty, renowned for her acting prowess, remarkable dancing skills, and dedication to fitness, made a noteworthy comeback to the silver screen in 2021. She mesmerized audiences with her performances in ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Nikamma’.