Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress files FIR in response to CoWin data breach report

Derek O’Brien, a member of the Trinamool Congress, filed a lawsuit in response to reports of a privacy breach caused by the exposure of sensitive and private data kept in the Co-WIN site. The MP said that the breach ‘poses a direct threat to the functioning of the various organs of the different government organisations’ and that it was the result of a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’ involving ‘high-ranking public servants, government authorities, and other unknown persons.’

The Trinamool leader filed a complaint with the Lalbazar Cyber Police Station in Kolkata, claiming that, ‘A deep-rooted conspiracy is at play which involves high-ranking public servants, government authorities and other unknown persons who have divulged sensitive data concerning the citizens and, in the process, allowed personal data theft to private entities. The news about yesterday’s data breach on Telegram is only the tip of the iceberg and it remains to be investigated as to how far and how deep such data has been divulged to private entities, both within India as well as to foreign players.’