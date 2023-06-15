Number of active covid cases decreased to 2067

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Thursday, India has registered 106 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has decreased to 2,067. The death toll was 5,31,893, with one death reported from Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,93,186). According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery percentage is 98.81%. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,59,226 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.