The US military to develop and operate out of bases in Papua New Guinea

According to a significant security pact, the US military will have the ability to establish and operate bases in Papua New Guinea, as part of Washington’s strategy to counter China’s influence in the Pacific region. The complete text of the agreement was presented in Papua New Guinea’s parliament and revealed details that had been kept confidential since the pact was signed in May.

Under the agreement, the United States will be granted permission to deploy troops and vessels at six strategic ports and airports, including Lombrum Naval Base on Manus Island and facilities in the capital, Port Moresby. The US will have unrestricted access to these sites to pre-position equipment, supplies, and materials, and will have exclusive use of certain zones for development and construction activities.

This deal opens up the possibility for the US to establish a military presence at a strategically important deep-water port, as part of its efforts to counter China’s growing influence. Lombrum Naval Base has historically been used by various countries, including the UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, and the US during World War II.

China had previously sought a foothold at Lombrum, but Australia and the US secured the joint development of the facility with Papua New Guinea in 2018. The access granted to US troops at Lombrum could enhance US facilities on Guam, which would be significant in the event of a conflict concerning Taiwan.

Prime Minister James Marape has faced criticism and protests regarding the deal, with some opponents questioning the potential loss of sovereignty for Papua New Guinea. Marape defended the agreement by emphasizing the need for a robust and strong military to protect national sovereignty.

Papua New Guinea’s abundant natural resources and its proximity to important shipping routes have made it a focal point of competition between the US and China. The US is seeking to strengthen ties with Pacific nations through diplomatic and financial incentives, mirroring similar efforts by Beijing, which has been acquiring mines and ports across the region. The US is concerned that a Chinese military presence in the South Pacific could undermine its military facilities on Guam and complicate the defense of Taiwan in the event of an invasion by mainland China.