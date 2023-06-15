Ukraine Returnees Excel in NEET, Defying Taunts and Struggles

Months after Prajith L (21) returned from war-torn Ukraine with shattered dreams of becoming a doctor, his alma mater in Kanhangad organized a career guidance talk. The speaker’s derogatory remarks about those who went to Ukraine for medical education, claiming they only returned to marry nurses and live off their wives, sparked anger and prompted Prajith’s mother, Mable Rose, to confront the school authorities. Prajith, fueled by the talk, eagerly awaited the NEET results to prove his mettle.

On Tuesday night, when the NEET results were published, Prajith achieved an All India rank of 9,154, securing a place in a government medical college in Kerala. His friend, Gopikrishnan G (20), who also had to leave Ukraine, earned an All India rank of 9,119 in the OBC category, likely securing admission to a government medical college in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. Both students faced online trolling and taunting when they sought government assistance for their education in Indian medical colleges.

Prajith and Gopikrishnan, who joined Kharkiv National Medical University in Eastern Ukraine, had cleared NEET with scores well above the qualifying mark. However, due to limited seats in government medical colleges and the unaffordability of deemed and private universities in India, they opted for studying in Ukraine. The fees for MBBS courses in government medical colleges in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were significantly higher than the expenses at Kharkiv National Medical University.

Their journey in Ukraine was fraught with danger as the war escalated. They endured hardships, hid in bunkers, and even narrowly escaped an attack. Eventually, they returned to India and faced continued humiliation on social media. Despite the challenges, they persevered and focused on preparing for NEET, resulting in their impressive performance and a powerful response to their detractors.