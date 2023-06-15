Unending Chaos in Manipur: Houses torched, multiple casualties as violence persists

The situation in Manipur remains tense as violence persists, with two houses being set on fire following the recent attack in the Khamenlok area, resulting in nine deaths and ten injuries. Security forces, attempting to control the situation, resorted to using force and firing tear gas shells at the mob in Imphal. In response to the escalating violence, the army and Assam Rifles have intensified their area domination operations, patrolling extensively and removing barriers that have been erected.

The army’s Spear Corps emphasized the ongoing efforts to dominate fringe areas and higher reaches in Manipur through long-duration self-contained columns. The security forces have been on high alert since the attack on a Kuki village, which sparked the recent wave of violence. Meanwhile, another incident occurred when miscreants set fire to the official quarters of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen, though firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

With over 100 lives lost in the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the state has implemented curfews and internet bans to curb the spread of rumors. The clashes initially erupted in response to a protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, highlighting the demographic divisions in Manipur.