Yogi Adityanath meets with head of Ram temple, saints to discuss about ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, met with religious leaders and representatives of the Ram temple trust during his two-day visit to Ayodhya. He highlighted that his administration places a high priority on the development of the temple town.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of the Ram temple’s construction during a meeting to review the ongoing construction projects in Ayodhya. Additionally, he went to Hanumangarhi to pray and to look over the Ram Janmabhoomi temple’s construction.

According to the Prime Minister’s vision, ‘Dharmanagari’ Ayodhya’s overall development is one of the government’s top goals, an official release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

‘The people of the country and the world are eager to see a ‘Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya’. We have to ensure that every devotee and tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy,’ Yogi Adityanath said.