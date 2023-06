Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways cancels several trains, short terminates 39: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains. These trains were cancelled due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The national transporter cancelled 99 trains, short-originated 38 and short-terminated 39.

Here’s the list of trains cancelled:

Train No. 09480 Okha – Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)

Train No. 09479 Rajkot – Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)

Train No. 19251 Veraval – Okha Express

Train No. 19252 Okha – Veraval Express

Train No. 09522 Veraval – Rajkot Express

Train No. 09521 Rajkot – Veraval Express

Train No. 22958 Veraval – Ahmedabad

Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad – Veraval Intercity

Train No. 19120 Veraval – Ahmedabad Intercity

Train No. 19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express

Train No. 19208 Veraval – Porbandar Express

Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot

Train No. 09550 Porbandar – Bhanvad

Train No. 09549 Bhanvad – Porbandar

Train No. 09515 Kanalus – Porbandar Special

Train No. 09551 Bhanvad – Porbandar Express

Train No. 09516 Porbandar – Kanalus Special

Train No. 09552 Porbandar – Bhaunra Express

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special

Train No. 09596 Porbandar Rajkot Special

Train No. 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express

Train No. 22484 Gandhidham – Jodhpur Express

Train No. 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express

Train No. 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express

Train No. 19572 Porbandar – Rajkot Express

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express

Train No. 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Express

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special

Train No. 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express

Train No. 19406 Gandhidham – Palanpur Express

Train No.22956 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Kutch Express

Train No.22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express

Train No. 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express

Train No. 20928 Bhuj – Palanpur SF Express

Train No. 22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Intercity

Train No. 22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Superfast Intercity

Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus

Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express

Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Express