HC Orders Crime Branch: No Coercive Action on K Sudhakaran until June 21

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the Crime Branch, ordering them to suspend any action against K Sudhakaran, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief, in the case involving Monson Mavunkal, a controversial antique dealer accused of cheating. The court, while considering Sudhakaran’s anticipatory bail plea, has instructed the police not to arrest him until June 21, which is the next date of hearing. The court stated, “No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner till the next posting date. Post the matter on June 21.”

Sudhakaran had been summoned by the Crime Branch for questioning in relation to the case. In his bail plea, Sudhakaran expressed his fear of arrest as he was unable to appear before the investigating agency on the requested date. He explained that he had prior engagements and had requested an alternative date for his appearance.

The Crime Branch had decided to interrogate Sudhakaran based on statements from complainants who claimed to have handed over money to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran. The agency had previously submitted a report, naming Sudhakaran as an accused in the case.

When the allegations first arose two years ago, Sudhakaran vehemently denied them. The situation became politically contentious when images of Sudhakaran with Mavunkal emerged. Sudhakaran clarified that he had visited Mavunkal’s residence for medical treatment, as Mavunkal claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.

Mavunkal, a resident of Cherthala, is alleged to have made false representations about himself and his business, swindling Rs 10 crore from multiple individuals. He was arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021. Several images of Mavunkal with senior police officers and state bureaucrats have come to light, adding to the controversy surrounding the case.