Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh’s House in Manipur Vandalized by Mob

The ongoing clash between different ethnic groups in Manipur has shown no signs of abating, persisting for more than six weeks since the initial riot broke out. In the latest disturbing development, a mob targeted and vandalized the house of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, R.K. Ranjan Singh, in Imphal town. This act of violence highlights the escalating tensions and volatile situation in the region.

Officials have confirmed that a mob was responsible for the attack on the Union Minister’s house. Fortunately, security guards and firefighters swiftly intervened to control the situation and prevent the mob from setting the house ablaze. The incident occurred on Thursday night, signaling the brazenness and audacity of the attackers.

This incident follows a series of violent events in Manipur. Just the day before, two houses were set on fire, and clashes erupted between the Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town. The same roaming mob also engaged in clashes with security forces. The frequency and intensity of these confrontations underscore the deep-rooted tensions and growing unrest in the region.

According to officials, the violence has been unfolding against the backdrop of recent incidents. One such incident involved an attack in the Khamenlok area, resulting in the loss of nine lives and injuries to ten others. In response to these escalating clashes and attacks, the state has imposed a curfew in 11 districts and enforced an internet ban in an effort to contain the spread of rumors and maintain law and order.

The underlying cause of this turmoil can be traced back to a demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. The clashes initially erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against this demand. Manipur’s population consists of Meiteis, who make up approximately 53% and predominantly reside in the Imphal Valley, while the remaining 40% comprises Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal communities residing in the hill districts.

The ethnic violence in Manipur has taken a severe toll, with more than 100 lives lost since it first broke out a month ago. The authorities are facing immense challenges in restoring peace and stability in the region amidst the deep-seated animosity between communities. The situation remains volatile, and concerted efforts are required to address the underlying issues, promote dialogue, and foster reconciliation for a lasting resolution to the conflicts plaguing Manipur.