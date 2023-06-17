4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting and G20 Education Ministers Meeting started in Pune

A seminar on ‘Accessible Science: Fostering Collaboration’ kicked off the 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting and G20 Education Ministers Meeting in Pune on Friday, according to an official. It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in conjunction with ELSEVIER. According to the official, stakeholders engaged in fruitful discussions on best practises for accessible science in global development and presented a clear vision for G-20 countries to follow.

Sarkar emphasised the need of reducing information barriers, increasing openness, and developing multidisciplinary cooperation during the inaugural session. He cited several Union government ‘accessible science’ initiatives, including Vaccine Maitri, Genome India Project, BHUVAN by the Indian Space Research Organisation, e-Shodhganga, SWAYAM, and SWAYAM-NPTEL platforms, as examples of successful collaborative efforts that have resulted in meaningful change and sustainable development. Sarkar also highlighted the possibility for joint efforts to investigate multidimensional aspects of Indian knowledge systems such as Ganita and Jyamiti (Indian systems of Mathematics and Geometry) and Vastu Vidya (Indian System of Architecture). The lecture is part of the ongoing 4th and last Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting, which will take place from June 19 to 21 in this location.