Following these lifestyle changes will help reverse ageing

Ageing is a normal part of a life. It cannot be completely prevented. But by following some simple steps one can reverse ageing and even slow down the ageing process.

There are countless millions of cells in our body. These cells continue to divide frequently, but a cell can only divide a certain number of times before it expires. As a result, you start to age as more of your body’s cells become destroyed. Skin is the first organ to experience ageing. Your body can easily replace damaged skin cells when you are young. Unfortunately, as you age, the repair system is less effective than it once was, causing your skin to shrink, lose collagen, and develop wrinkles.

Simple lifestyle changes that can help reverse ageing:

1. Practice cardio & weight training: Doing cardio and weight training exercise is best. The best exercises for slow downing ageing are compound movements like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups.

2. Eat right: Follow a healthy diet. Cut down unhealthy foods high in saturated fats and sugar. Also add more veggies and protein to your diet.

3. Quit smoking: Many dangerous compounds found in cigarette smoke can injure your. These substances harm skin cells and hasten the ageing process of the skin. Smoking makes your face look older and more wrinkly, particularly around the mouth and eyes.

4. Apply sunscreen daily: When you are outside in the sun, ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation are absorbed by your skin. Both types of UV radiation harm the skin by oxidative stress and the production of free radicals, a condition known as sun damage.

5. Get proper sleep: Lack of proper sleep has been linked to increase risk of cardiovascular diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and so on.