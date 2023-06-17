Massive flood wreaks havoc in Assam, impacting 34,000 and causing severe erosions

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting over 34,000 people as incessant rainfall continues to inundate new areas across 11 districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), most rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are experiencing a rising water level without exceeding the danger mark. Among the affected districts are Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

The impact of the deluge has left 34,189 individuals, including 14,675 women and 3,787 children, grappling with the devastating consequences. This number has risen from over 29,000 in three districts as the rainfall persists in the state. Lakhimpur is the most severely affected district, with over 23,516 people suffering from the flood, followed by Dibrugarh (3,857), Darrang (2,231), Bishwanath (2,231), and Dhemaji (1,085).

In response to the crisis, eleven relief distribution centers have been established, with eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri. The floods have adversely impacted 77 villages, resulting in damage to 209.67 hectares of crop areas across Assam, as reported by the ASDMA. Furthermore, four embankments, two each in Lakhimpur and Udalguri, have been breached. Widespread erosion has been observed in districts such as Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

In addition to the flooding, landslides have occurred in parts of Dima Hasao and Kamrup districts due to heavy rainfall. The report also highlights the damage caused to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in Baksa, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Udalguri districts as a result of the floodwaters. The situation remains critical, with efforts underway to provide relief and assistance to the affected population.