Over 2,000 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to road blockade

Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were delayed in North Sikkim due to a road blockage caused by heavy rain since Thursday, according to officials. According to officials, the road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked near Pegong Supply Khola, impeding vehicular traffic.

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were trapped at hotels in the Lachen and Lachung districts, which are regarded gateways to several scenic locations. There are 23 foreign tourists from Bangladesh, 10 from the United States, and three from Singapore. According to officials, 345 four-wheelers and 11 motorcycles were also stopped in various locations in North Sikkim. They stated that once the rain stops, the road clearing operations will commence.