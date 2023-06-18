Crime Branch dismisses CPM’s allegation of ‘POCSO case interrogation for Cong chief Sudhakaran’

CPM’s Claim of KPCC Chief Sudhakaran’s POCSO Case Interrogation Denied by Crime Branch

The CPM state secretary, M V Govindan, alleged that the crime branch would interrogate KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in the POCSO case involving Monson Mavunkal, the alleged dealer of fake antiques. However, the crime branch refuted Govindan’s claim, clarifying that Sudhakaran is only booked in the cheating case related to Mavunkal.

Addressing the media, Govindan stated, “The child herself has confirmed Sudhakaran’s presence at the place where she was sexually assaulted by Mavunkal. She noted that Sudhakaran didn’t intervene to stop the crime. Based on this, the crime branch has stated that the KPCC chief will be questioned in the POCSO case along with the cheating case.”

Contrarily, the crime branch asserted that the girl did not provide any statement against Sudhakaran. Govindan expressed satisfaction with the crime branch’s investigation and the POCSO case verdict against Mavunkal. He dismissed allegations that the case against Sudhakaran was politically motivated.

A Special POCSO court recently sentenced Mavunkal to life imprisonment until the end of his natural life for repeatedly raping a minor girl. The court firmly stated that the convict does not deserve any leniency.

“The guilty, Monson, is sentenced to three life terms and 35 years of rigorous imprisonment. He is involved in 16 cases,” added Govindan, the CPM secretary.