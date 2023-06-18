Govt targets to plant 35 crore saplings on August 15: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced on Saturday that his government has set a goal of planting 35 crore seedlings by August 15. As he made the announcement, the CM urged all government departments, institutions, and inhabitants of the state to help make the event a success.

According to a release, the CM delivered directions for the mammoth tree planting effort during a meeting at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg. With public assistance, he said, more than 131 crore saplings have been planted in the state during the last six years. According to recent data, the total green area of the state increased by 794 square kilometres between 2015 and 2021, according to Adityanath.

Our goal is to raise the state’s overall green area from 9% now to 15% by 2026-27. According to this goal, we must grow and protect 175 crore trees over the next five years, according to the CM. From July 1 to July 7, he also called for a statewide environmental conservation campaign.