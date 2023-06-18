Registration Department Imposes Restrictions on Entry of Document Writers to Sub-Registrar Offices

The sub-registrar offices have gained a reputation for rampant corruption, often requiring bribes for efficient service. To address this issue, the Kerala Government has implemented strict measures to restrict the entry of document writers into these offices.

This action by the Registration Department comes after the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau uncovered evidence that some document writers were acting as intermediaries in facilitating corrupt practices within sub-registrar offices. The directive emphasizes that document writers must adhere to the rights granted to them under the Kerala Document Writers Licence Rules.

Failure to comply with these restrictions would result in the suspension of their license, and document writers are also prohibited from engaging directly with registration officials. Stringent action will be taken against document writers found inside sub-registrar offices without a justifiable reason or during inspections. Furthermore, officials who are found to be complicit in such activities will face disciplinary measures.

In order to supply filing sheets to document writers while preventing their entry into the offices, the Registration Department has recommended the establishment of a front office counter.

Responding to these developments, document writers expressed concern that these restrictions, implemented under the guise of combating corruption, may create more opportunities for officials to engage in graft. They argue that their involvement has previously served to prevent unwarranted interference by officials.