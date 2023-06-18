Security forces arrested three Maoists and seized explosives

Three Maoists were apprehended and explosives, including a tiffin bomb, were taken from them in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Sunday. According to an officer here, those apprehended were tasked with placing explosives and putting up Maoist posters and banners in the region.

The three Maoists were apprehended by a joint team of security officers on Friday near their hamlet Pusnar within the Gangaloor police station limits, according to the official. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 85th battalion, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and local police were part in the operation, which ended on Saturday, he claimed. During interrogation, the three informed security personnel of their affiliation with the outlawed CPI (Maoist), according to the official, who added that a tiffin bomb, gelatin rods, safety fuse, electric wire, and Maoist literature and pamphlets were recovered from their hands. Ramesh Punem (28), Bhima Punem (21) and Sukku Dhruva (38), all members of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (a frontal wing of Maoists) in the area, were arrested.