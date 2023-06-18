Security forces dug out a large quantity of rusted explosive material in J-K

Officials said security troops dug up a substantial number of corroded explosive material, including 11 RPG rounds and grenades, from beneath rocks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday. Police and security services worked together to recover the body from Seri Chowana woodland, they added. The explosive material, which also contained grenades, was discovered stashed beneath the rocks by terrorists almost two decades ago, according to officials. According to them, all of the explosive material, which numbered roughly 50 pounds, was eventually destroyed in a controlled explosion by bomb disposal experts.