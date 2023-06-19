2 killed and 26 others went missing in Nepal floods and landslides

Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains killed at least two people and left 26 others missing in eastern Nepal, officials reported on Sunday. According to the Kathmandu Post newspaper, a man was found dead and 21 others working at the under-construction Super Hewa Hydropower Project in Chainpur Municipality-4 have gone missing.

According to the story, Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Godar said it is unclear whether the workers relocated to a safer area after the storm or were swept away by the Hewa River. A 9-year-old girl perished in the nearby Panchthar region after her house was swept away by a landslip. Five Chainpur residents have also gone missing as a result of flooding in the area, according to authorities.

According to preliminary investigations, the flood erupted after landslides in Chainpur Municipality-4 and Panchkhapan Municipality-9 stopped the river, according to the source. Forecasters have cautioned that heavy rains will continue in Nepal in the next days, and have issued warnings about rising river levels. Nepal is in the midst of its monsoon season, which normally lasts from June to October.