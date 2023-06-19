Online gaming restrictions: Certain apps face banning measures

The Central government takes a firm stance on online gaming, planning to ban three categories of game apps in the country. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Information Technology, expressed the government’s determination to swiftly implement this decision, stating, “We are taking expeditious steps to address this issue.”

Considering the detrimental impact of certain online gaming apps on specific groups, the Centre has decided to take action. Apps involving monetary stakes, promoting religious animosity, endangering women or children, and fostering gaming addiction will be prohibited. To ensure a thorough evaluation, a committee of experts will be formed to assess the apps before imposing the ban.

Furthermore, advertising by unapproved foreign gambling companies on social media and other platforms will be prohibited. Specific regulations will be established to govern online gaming for individuals under 18 years of age. Operating companies will be required to issue continuous warnings to players if their gaming habits exceed normal limits.

To regulate the online gaming sector effectively, the Information Technology Ministry has released draft rules that amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.