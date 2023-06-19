Rain triggered multiple landslides in Sikkim

Rain caused many landslides in West Sikkim district on Sunday, devastating almost 100 buildings and wiping away bridges, according to officials. They stated the downpour created flash floods along the upper parts of College Khola Valley, with the greatest devastation at Simphok, where a major bridge was carried away.

The landslides also caused damage to residences and roads in the Dentam Sub Division of the Gyalshing region, according to officials. Agricultural land and livestock have also been harmed. A suspension bridge over College Khola at Lower Sapung has been washed away due to the mudslides, too, they said. Authorities gave quick support to those impacted, officials said, adding that road and bridge restoration work has begun.