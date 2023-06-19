Switzerland teachers raise concerns about a huge number of children who have not been trained on how to use the toilet

Teachers in Switzerland have raised a concerning issue regarding a significant number of children attending school wearing diapers due to a lack of toilet training.

Dagmar Rosler, the head of the Swiss Federation of Teachers, highlighted that children as young as four years old are going to school in diapers. She expressed worry about 11-year-olds still wearing diapers when they come to school.

Many children have become so accustomed to diapers that they show no interest in transitioning to more sanitary methods. The average age for toilet training, according to Mayo Clinic, is between 18 and 24 months. However, many parents have been avoiding the training process.

Margrit Stamm, an educational scientist, pointed out that some parents overlook the issue because diapers are convenient. This normalization of wearing diapers sends a wrong message.

Child development expert Rita Messmer noted a significant increase in the number of children wearing diapers in school. She cited an example of an 11-year-old patient who had not learned to use the toilet independently.

The lack of toilet training has become a burden for teachers who are forced to assist children with soaked diapers. Rosler emphasized that parents have a responsibility to ensure that their school-aged children are no longer wearing diapers. Changing diapers is not the responsibility of teachers and crosses a line.

Similar problems have been observed in Buffalo, New York, where parents have neglected to teach their children toilet skills. Teacher aides in Buffalo also stated that changing diapers is not their responsibility.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation reported that 43 children were not adequately toilet trained, resulting in accidents and teasing from classmates. While Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, acknowledged that some cases involve children with specific needs, he emphasized the lack of policies and procedures to address this issue effectively.