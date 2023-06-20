Tree planted to honour victims of terrorism at UN campus

At the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Office for Counter Terrorism held a solemn ceremony to dedicate a tree to the victims of terrorism, serving as a poignant reminder of the atrocities committed by extremists. The timing of the event coincided with the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city. Karambir Singh Kang, a victim of the Mumbai 26/11 attack and the former General Manager of the Taj Hotel, was invited to speak at the ceremony.

Karambir Singh Kang recounted the harrowing night that forever changed his life, highlighting the heroic efforts of his staff and a few local policemen who bravely saved the lives of nearly 1900 people. He spoke of their unwavering bravery, unarmed and standing up against heavily armed terrorists. Their selfless actions gained global acclaim, recognizing their indomitable resolve in the face of terror.

Beside a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, the newly dedicated tree stood as a powerful symbol of remembrance and determination. For Kang, it represented the human values that empower individuals to lift others and rise above challenges. He firmly believed that through solidarity and unity, victims of terrorism transform into a formidable force that can confront any adversity. He declared that “by standing together, we are no longer victims; we become stronger together.”

The tragedy of the Mumbai attacks deeply affected Karambir Singh Kang, as he lost his wife and two young sons in the horrific event. Their memories, along with the lives of 166 innocent victims lost that day, remained etched in his heart. The Indian delegation, led by Mr. Praveen Vasishta, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, also paid tribute by laying a rose at the foot of the Memorial Tree in memory of the terrorism victims.

Addressing the gathering, Kang emphasized that terrorism knows no borders, transcending nations and affecting lives worldwide. He stressed the urgent need for peace-loving nations to come together and eradicate this menace, emphasizing that such an endeavor could only succeed through trust and cooperation.

As Prime Minister Modi prepared for his visit to New York, the dedication of the solidarity tree served as a powerful backdrop. Standing tall behind the iconic figure of Mahatma Gandhi, the tree serves as a reminder that unity and trust are essential foundations for a safer and more resilient world.