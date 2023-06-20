Triumph launches updated versions of Street Triple R and RS in India: Price, features

Mumbai: British premium motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles launched updated versions of the Street Triple R and RS in India. The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R has been priced at Rs 10.17 lakh and the 2023 Triumph Street Triple RS will cost Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-ordering for these bikes was started in December 2022.

Triumph also unveiled the Street Triple Moto2 Edition bike in the UK and other nations. However, the company has not launched the Moto2 Edition model in India yet.

Also Read; Vistara, IndiGo to launch new international flights from August: Details

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS models are powered by a 765cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine can produce a maximum torque of 80 Nm. However, the power output varies as it develops 128 bhp with the RS and 118 bhp with the R model. Both the bikes comes with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter.

Triumph has introduced five riding modes namely Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider Configurable in the RS model. The 2023 Street Triple R comes with four riding modes. The bikes features cornering ABS, a lean-sensitive traction control system, full-LED lighting, a linked braking system, and a bidirectional quick-shifter.