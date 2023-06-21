Congress Files Complaint with DGP Anil Kant Against Govindan’s Remarks on Sudhakaran

Congress Party Lodges Complaint with DGP Anil Kant Over Govindan’s Remarks on Sudhakaran

The Congress party in Kerala has filed a complaint against CPM state secretary M V Govindan regarding his statements about KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and his alleged involvement in the POCSO case against Monson Mavunkal. The Opposition party submitted the complaint to DGP Anil Kant, asserting that Govindan’s “false” remarks have brought disgrace to the entire Congress and incited riots against the party. KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan lodged the petition.

The complaint highlighted the widespread circulation of Govindan’s controversial statement through social media. It mentioned that on June 17, a court found Monson Mavunkal, an antiquities dealer, guilty of repeatedly raping his domestic help’s daughter and sentenced him to life in prison.

Referring to a report in the CPM’s mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’, Govindan claimed that the victim had informed the Crime Branch that Sudhakaran was present at one of the locations where she was assaulted by Mavunkal.

The complaint listed various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153(A) (promoting enmity) and 499 and 500 (defamation), along with sections of the Kerala Police Act, under which Govindan allegedly committed offenses and should be held accountable.

Accompanied by KPCC general secretaries G Subodhan, G S Babu, and P M Niyas, Radhakrishnan lodged the complaint.

In a setback for the ruling party, the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police announced that the survivor of the rape case, for which Mavunkal received a life sentence, did not make any statement implicating Sudhakaran.