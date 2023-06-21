Over 150 UG and PG degree certificates vanish from Mahatma Gandhi University

The higher education system in Kerala has been grappling with various irregularities, and political interference is often cited as a major contributing factor. Scams and scandals have become alarmingly common in the state’s universities, and the latest incident has emerged from Mahatma Gandhi University located in Kottayam.

At the center of this controversy is the high-security examination wing of the university known as Pareeksha Bhavan, where a staggering number of 154 blank undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) certificates have mysteriously gone missing. This revelation came to light when a new section officer assumed charge on June 2 and discovered the discrepancy.

Dr. C T Aravindakumar, the vice chancellor in charge, has confirmed the loss of 100 UG and 54 PG certificates from Pareeksha Bhavan. Understanding the seriousness of the situation, the examination controller, Dr. C M Sreejith, has announced that a police complaint will be lodged regarding the incident.

A comprehensive report detailing the missing certificates was promptly submitted to the vice chancellor and the registrar by the authorities at Pareeksha Bhavan. This development further underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency to address the issue promptly.

Although the authorities have claimed to have recovered two PG certificates, which were reportedly found on the table of a section clerk on the same day the loss was reported, it is crucial to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the safety and integrity of the certification process.

The Mahatma Gandhi University certificates bear the university’s logo and are printed at a press in Chennai. They are then securely transported to the designated storage area within the university. However, it appears that the established protocol for safekeeping the certificates has not been adequately followed by the section officers responsible.

Sources familiar with the situation have revealed a disturbing possibility that the missing certificates could potentially be exploited for forgery, as they contain the digital signature of the vice chancellor. This highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures, such as the proposed introduction of holograms on certificates, as suggested by the Higher Education Minister, R Bindu. Implementing such measures would serve as a deterrent against fraudulent activities and protect the credibility of the university’s certification process.

The incident at Mahatma Gandhi University is just one among several administrative challenges plaguing the higher education system in Kerala. The ongoing conflicts between the Governor and the government, incidents of mark scams, irregular appointments, and admissions based on dubious certificates have raised concerns about the overall functioning and integrity of the universities in the state.

It is imperative for the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address these issues promptly, ensure transparency in administrative processes, and take decisive action to restore public trust in the education system. Only through diligent efforts and stringent measures can the universities regain their reputation and uphold the value of education in Kerala.