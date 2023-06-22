Sources says, If Congress doesn’t object to Delhi ordinance, AAP would boycott all-party meeting

If the Congress does not back the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government against the ordinance moved by the Centre for control of services, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would skip the all-party meeting set for June 23 in Patna, sources told India today.

This comes as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal urged opposition figures in a letter to make the Delhi ordinance the top priority at their upcoming meeting.

In the letter, he highlighted the need for clear political views and an extensive viewpoint, pointing out that if the law is passed, it may have an impact on other states that are not governed by the BJP and may limit the authority of state governments in matters pertaining to concurrent lists.

The Delhi chief minister stated at a press conference a few days ago, ‘I hope the parties will ask the Congress to clarify its view on the subject. The meeting’s first topic of discussion will be the ordinance.’

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the AAP, has been organising opposition support against a central government law that claimed the lieutenant governor, not the Delhi government, had the final say on transfers and postings of officials in Delhi.

In order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Lok Sabha elections, a galaxy of opposition leaders from close to 20 parties are expected to congregate in Patna on Friday for the major Opposition gathering.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar and the head of the Janata Dal (United), invited the conference as part of his ongoing efforts to bring the opposition together.

In order to defeat the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections, at least 450 seats already designated by Nitish as potential locations for the opposition are claimed to be the operational goal of the conference.