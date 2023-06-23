IMD predict heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall during the next five days in different parts of the country. IMD has also said that the heat wave conditions over East India and adjoining Central India areas are likely to abate from 23 June.

‘Heavy to very heavy rain likely at Isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) & Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and Gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 Kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Strong winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema,’ said IMD in its bulletin.

Also Read: 3 dead, 4 injured due to lightning

IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi from June 25 to June 27. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely Coastal Karnataka from June 23 to June 26 and Interior Karnataka on June 25 and 26. According to IMD, Rajasthan is likely to witness heavy rainfalls at isolated places from June 26.